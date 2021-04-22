House seat numbers can’t be released before next week

The numbers used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets can’t be released until next Monday at the earliest. That’s according to an agreement reached Thursday settling litigation between the U.S. Census Bureau and a coalition of municipalities and civil rights groups whose lawsuit extended the nation’s head count after the Trump administration tried to cut it short. The agreement also requires the statistical agency to provide regular updates on the quality of the numbers used for drawing congressional and legislative districts to the coalition of civil rights groups and local governments. The settlement of the lawsuit comes three months after President Joe Biden took office.