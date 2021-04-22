Iraqi military: 3 rockets strike close to Baghdad airport

BAGHDAD (AP) — The Iraqi military says three rockets have hit close to Baghdad airport without detailing whether there were any casualties. A statement says a total of eight missiles were fired late Thursday and three landed near the airport complex. The rockets struck areas known to contain Iraqi security forces. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks. U.S. officials have previously blamed Iran-backed militia groups. It is the latest in a string of rocket attacks that have primarily targeted American installations in Iraq in recent weeks.