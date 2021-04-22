Missile from Syria lands in Israel, triggers Israel strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Syrian anti-aircraft missile has landed in southern Israel, setting off air raid sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor. The Israeli military says that in response, it attacked the missile launcher and air-defense systems in neighboring Syria early Thursday. It was one of the most serious incidents of violence between Israel and Syria in years. However, Israeli military correspondents later described the Syrian missile as an “errant” projectile, not a deliberate attack deep inside Israel.