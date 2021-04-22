Italy investigates no-work hospital employee who got 650K

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities have placed a half-dozen public hospital officials under investigation for abuse of office after they allegedly allowed a 67-year-old to get a total of 583,000 euros (about $650,000) in salary over 15 years without ever working. The prime suspect is also under investigation for alleged fraud and aggravated extortion. Italy’s financial police said in a statement that he allegedly had someone threaten a superior in 2005 to keep him on the payroll. Subsequent superiors then failed to take action or sanction him even after launching an internal investigation. The scandal involves the Pugliese-Ciaccio public hospital in Catanzaro in southern Italy.