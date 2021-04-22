Jaguar Land Rover halts production because of chip shortage

LONDON (AP) — Jaguar Land Rover said Thursday it’s suspending production at two U.K. factories, becoming the latest automaker to fall victim to a global shortage of microchips. The British luxury car brand said it’s experiencing some Covid-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors. It said the shortage is having an impact on production schedules and its ability to meet global demand for some vehicles. Manufacturing at a third plant will continue. The announcement is the latest to highlight the intensifying chip shortage and the challenge it poses to the global auto industry, which is building vehicles that are starting to resemble computers on wheels.