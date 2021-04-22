Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation, once floored by COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jill Biden is making her third visit to the country’s largest Native American reservation. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s outpacing the U.S. in vaccination rates while maintaining a mask mandate and other safety precautions. Biden is expected to meet Navajo officials in the tribal capital of Window Rock on Thursday, and visit a grade school and vaccination site nearby on Friday. Her trip comes as the Navajo Nation marks more than 10 consecutive days with no known COVID deaths and continues a downward trend in daily cases.