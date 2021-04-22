K-9 Team of the Year awarded to Raleigh County Officers

Beckley, W.Va. (WVVA) When it comes to law enforcement and public safety, K-9's are some of the hardest working officers on the beat. Thanks to the West Virginia Police K-9 Association, their hard work and dedication doesn't go unnoticed.

Sgt. Richard (Rick) Talley and Smokey of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office have been awarded the K-9 Team of the Year. The award is given based on performance statistics throughout the previous year. Smokey, a 4 1/2 year old bloodhound uses his powerful nose to track down people who have gone missing, or may be on the run.

Sgt. Talley and Smokey, who is certified through the National Police Bloodhound Association, continuously work together to be ready for duty at a moment's notice.