Lady Flying Eagles top Capital to return to state tournament

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Despite trailing in the early stages, Beckley battled back to earn a resounding 68-53 victory over Capital in a Class AAAA Region 3 Co-final.

The Lady Flying Eagles used a high-scoring third quarter to pull away from the visitors, despite losing starting point guard Chloe Frantz to a knee injury.

Head coach Brian Nabors conveyed after the game, this squad wasn't going to lose this one with their senior leader on the sideline.

"They didn't want to let her down," he said. "They know that she's our leader. She leads by example and they didn't want to let her down. So, as you can see, we turned it up another notch and was able to get this win for her."

There is no official word on Frantz's injury, but Nabors is hopeful she will be back on the floor in Charleston next week.

The Lady Flying Eagles have earned the No. 6 seed in Class AAAA and will matchup with No. 3 George Washington (13-3) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.