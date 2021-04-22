Local reaction to future legalization of marijuana in Virginia

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- New legislation marks the transition to a law decriminalizing marijuana possession in the commonwealth.

Governor Ralph Northam signed off on the leglislation, officially making recreational marijuana legal starting July 1st, 2021.

"Virginia will no longer police adults for possessing small amounts of marijuana," said Governor Ralph Northam.

Some agree with the legalizing of cannabis in the commonwealth.

"I think there will be a better conversation about it. If you look at it, there's more violence over alcohol than marijuana," said Laura Abbey of Wytheville, Virginia.

Local business owners hope the signing is a step towards future dispensary.

"This is going to be a magnet for the surrounding states," said Michael White, the district manager for Smokey's Tobacco Outlet. "We are the first southern state to do this, to legalize possession. If they let a tobacco outlet to sell it, it would be nothing but a positive for us."

Others find the decision to be a gateway to less control.

"I think for medical purposes, I can understand that and I'm fine with that," said Ricky Lester of Bluefield, West Virginia. "But for recreational, I just think it's going to lead us down a rabbit hole that we don't want to be in."

Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney, Chris Plaster, is warning residents that this move is not a total overhaul of Virginia's marijuana laws.

"Driving under the influence of marijuana is still illegal," said Plaster. "Distribution of marijuana is still illegal. In fact, possession of more than one pound of marijuana still creates presumption that you're possessing that marijuana to distribute that marijuana which still a classified felony."