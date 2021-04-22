Los Angeles County will appeal US judge’s homeless order

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County will appeal a federal judge’s order requiring the city of Los Angeles and the county to find shelter for all unhoused residents of Skid Row within 180 days and audit any spending related to the homeless crisis. County attorney Skip Miller says the notice of appeal was filed Wednesday and that county lawyers will ask for the order to be suspended. Miller says deciding how to spend taxpayers’ money and deliver services to people experiencing homelessness is a legislative function. The order was issued Tuesday by the federal judge presiding over a lawsuit filed by a group of business owners, residents and community organizations.