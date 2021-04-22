National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day. It's a day to get rid of all your old and unused prescriptions. The goal is to prevent any misuse of the drugs by getting them out of your house.

Events will take place all across our viewing area from 10 AM-2 PM. Below is a list of locations in our area:

-West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment

-West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment

-Mercer County Courthouse

-Crab Orchard Pharmacy

-West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment

-Raleigh County Commission on Aging

-Walgreens - Pineville (10-12 ONLY)

-Hinton City Police Department

-West Virginia State Police Jesse Detachment

-West Virginia State Police Oak Hill Detachment

-Walgreens - Oceana (10-12 ONLY)

-Fayette County Sheriff's Office

-West Virginia State Police Gauley Bridge Detachment

-West Virginia State Police Rainelle Detachment

-Pocahontas County Sheriff's Department