NJ officials review police taking bike, cuffing Black person

PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey authorities say they are reviewing an incident captured on video showing police handcuffing a Black youth and confiscating his bike. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said Wednesday the matter, which unfolded over the weekend in Perth Amboy and led to critical comments online about policing, is under review. But authorities declined to comment further. The office of Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin Caba said in a statement Tuesday that the youth shown in the video was taken into custody, then released to a guardian along with his bike. The mayor’s statement cites disorderly conduct, but it’s not clear if the unidentified “juvenile” was ever charged.