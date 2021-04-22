Northam announces expanded capacity and social gathering limits

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) Gov. Ralph Northam announced that sports and entertainment venues in Virginia may begin to operate with expanded capacity, and social gathering limits will increase as of May 15.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Virginia are continuing to rise. Half of Virginia adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and all Virginians 16 and older are eligible to receive one.

"It’s good news that half of all adults in Virginia have gotten a shot so far," Gov. Northam said. "Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month."

The number of individuals permitted in a social gathering in Virginia will increase to 100 people for indoor settings and 250 people for outdoor settings.

Indoor entertainment venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people. Outdoor venues will be able to operate at 50 percent, with no cap on attendance.

The number of spectators allowed at indoor recreational sporting events will increase to 250 people or 50 percent, whichever is less. Outdoor recreational sporting events will allow 1,000 people or 50 percent, whichever is less.

Restaurants can return to selling alcohol after midnight.

