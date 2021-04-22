Offensive tackle, linebacker among Washington’s draft needs

Washington goes into the draft with major holes at left tackle and linebacker and others smaller needs all over the roster. Quarterback isn’t the most glaring problem in the short term after signing Ryan Fitzpatrick. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a temptation to trade up for Trey Lance or one of the other top prospects available after the top two. Coach Ron Rivera and new executives Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney will likely try to continue building up talent wherever possible, knowing Washington isn’t a Super Bowl contender immediately. A tight end is a good bet in the first few rounds.