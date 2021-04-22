Parents sue father accused of hiding Kristin Smart’s body

LOS ANGLES (AP) — The parents of missing California college student Kristin Smart have sued the father of the man charged with killing their daughter nearly 25 years ago. Smart’s parents sued Ruben Flores on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Flores is charged with accessory after murder for allegedly hiding Smart’s body after his son killed her in 1996. The family has had the lawsuit pending for 24 years against his son, Paul Flores, who was charged last week with murder. The family says Ruben Flores intentionally caused them emotional distress. The father and son have pleaded not guilty.