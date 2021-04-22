Police chiefs hail Chauvin verdict as a key step to healing

Law enforcement leaders say the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s death is a step toward restoring trust in the criminal justice system and repairing relations with communities. Police chiefs’ willingness to speak out about the case is a major departure from years past, when even the highest levels would close rank around an officer following an on-duty killing. But police leaders and activists alike caution that a single case will not end systemic racism or stamp out excessive force in departments nationwide.