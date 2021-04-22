Police clash with Palestinians, far-right march in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have clashed with Palestinians outside Jerusalem’s Old City and manned barricades to prevent hundreds of Jewish extremists from marching to the area. Tensions are even higher than normal in the city, which is home to holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims and has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence. The police have clashed with Palestinians on a nightly basis since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan last week. Meanwhile, a far-right Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters chanting “Death to Arabs” toward Damascus Gate in a show of force. By late Thursday, police appeared to have kept the protesters separated.