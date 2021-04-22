Police investigate reports of drive-by shooting in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officers in Bluefield are investigating reports of a drive-by shooting.

Around 1:30 PM Thursday, law enforcement responded to the 1300 Block of Princeton Avenue after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

After reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business, officers saw three vehicles leaving the at the time the apparent shots were heard.

However, officers did not find shell casings - or other evidence of a shooting - at the scene.

The Bluefield Police Department is still looking to speak with the individuals in the three vehicles. They are described as a black Mercedes-Benz car, and two red pick-up trucks; one Chevy and one Ford.

WVVA is working to obtain the surveillance video.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact the Bluefield Police Department.

