Psychiatrist’s testimony limited in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLS, Md. (AP) — A detention center psychiatrist who has observed the man who killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper will be limited to testifying about her personal observations. A judge ruled Thursday the psychiatrist won’t be able to provide her opinion to jurors that Jarrod Ramos doesn’t suffer from autism or show signs of needing mental health treatment. Ramos has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to insanity. Attorneys have long been arguing over the scope of what witnesses can testify about to jurors in the second phase of his trial, which is now scheduled for late June, three years after the attack.