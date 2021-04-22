Restoring service central to Biden’s postal board nominees

President Joe Biden’s nominees to the governing board of the U.S. Postal Service are pledging to rebuild trust with the American public and ensure prompt deliveries. They made those pledges while outlining a vison for the agency in their first formal statements to lawmakers. The nominees spoke Thursday during their confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. The panel did not immediately vote on the nominations. The hearing marked the first step in a process that could reshape the board as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pursues a controversial overhaul of mail operations following outrage last year over delivery slowdowns.