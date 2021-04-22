Rural health centers get $418,000 in federal funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two rural healthcare providers in West Virginia will get $418,800 from the federal government. The state’s U.S. senators said Wednesday that Wirt County Health Service Association will get about $218,800 and Williamson Health and Wellness Center will receive $200,000. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said they successfully advocated for the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to make counties such as Wirt County eligible for the rural funding.