Searching for footing in a life nearly extinguished by COVID

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Like so many health care workers battered by the pandemic, Kari Wegg is searching for footing in a life after COVID-19. But the scars across her chest and neck are constant reminders that it takes much more than a shot in the arm to get there. The Indiana nurse came down with the disease last summer; her condition spiraled downward, and her life was saved only by grace of a double lung transplant. The road to normal is a long one, but she’s bolstered by the love and support of her husband and sons, and by her own indomitable spirit.