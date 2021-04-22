Seven injured in stabbing at Dutch asylum-seekers’ center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in the Netherlands say seven people were injured in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers’ center. A 24-year-old resident of the center was arrested. The motive for the stabbing in the town of Echt, located 180 kilometers (110 miles) south of Amsterdam, was not immediately clear. Police said in a statement on Thursday that officers were called to the asylum-seekers’ center around 10:15 p.m. and arrested the suspect 10 minutes later. The wounded were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Two suffered serious injuries. esidents of the building where the stabbings happened were moved to other buildings in the center while police investigated.