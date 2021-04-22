Southeast Asian summit to address Myanmar’s post-coup crisis

BANGKOK (AP) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be under as much scrutiny as Myanmar’s junta leader when the 10-member regional body meets Saturday. The general who led the February coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was invited to the special ASEAN summit being convened to discuss the post-coup crisis in Myanmar. That invitation infuriates the junta’s opponents, who argue that since Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing seized power by force, he is not Myanmar’s legitimate leader. They believe the opposition’s parallel National Unity Government should have been invited. ASEAN hopes its quiet diplomacy can create an opening to at least end Myanmar’s deadly political violence.