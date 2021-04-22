Supreme Court cuts back FTC power to seek ill-gotten gains

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court has cut back the Federal Trade Commission’s authority to recover ill-gotten gains. The justices have overturned a nearly $1.3 billion award against a professional race car driver who was convicted of cheating consumers through his payday loan businesses. The high-court ruling Thursday takes away what the FTC has called “one of its most important and effective enforcement tools,” used in recouping billions of dollars over the past decade. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in his opinion for the court that the provision of federal law the FTC has relied on does not authorize the commission to seek or a federal court to order restitution or disgorgement of profits.