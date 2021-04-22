Suspect in fatal shooting of Chicago girl, 7, shot, captured

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a suspect believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl as she sat in a car with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru. Illinois State Police Trooper Kyle Barrett says the gunfire occurred on an expressway near suburban Bellwood. Police Superintendent David Brown said during his attempt to elude police the suspect got on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway and crashed. He then attempted to carjack a family traveling in the same direction on the expressway. That is when police confronted the suspect and an officer shot him several times. The condition of the suspect wasn’t immediately known.