Texas lawmakers target sexual assault after Fort Hood death

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A year after a Fort Hood soldier was slain by a fellow member of the Army, Texas lawmakers are poised to help lead the nation in the fight against sexual harassment and assault in the military. The bill proposed in memory of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and approved by the state Senate on April 12 would give members of the military in Texas more ways to report crimes outside their chain of command and to have those crimes independently investigated by the Texas Rangers. The bill heads next to the House. A similar proposal was introduced to Congress last fall.