Skip to Content

Virginia man convicted a second time for online solicitation

4:47 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty and has been convicted for a second time of sending sexually explicit messages to a child. The Roanoke Times reports 59-year-old Darren Wayne Penrose of Floyd, was in the circuit courts of his home county and Montgomery County after propositioning a 13-year-old girl he’d met online who turned out to be an undercover adult police officer. In September, Penrose was found guilty in Floyd County of using an computer to solicit a minor and of proposing a sexual act with someone younger than 15. At a Tuesday hearing, he was sentenced to serve five years in prison, with another 10 years suspended, for the Floyd County charges.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content