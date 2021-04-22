Volunteers needed for West Virginia highway cleanup event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are looking for volunteer individuals or groups to help spruce up the state’s highways this weekend. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection says since the program started in 1988, nearly 70,000 miles of state highways and roads have been cleaned in annual spring and fall Adopt-A-Highway events. The state Division of Highways co-sponsors the program. The Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan administers the program, which encourages public involvement in getting rid of highway litter.