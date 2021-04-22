West Virginia coach Neal Brown gets 2-year extension

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown has received a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Brown has coached the Mountaineers to an 11-11 record in his first two seasons, including a 6-4 mark in 2020. He had four years remaining on his original contract signed in January 2019. Brown’s annual compensation, including base salary and supplemental compensation, will average $3.98 million over the length of the new six-year deal. His previous contract averaged about $3.2 million. Athletic director Shane Lyons says he’s pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture under Brown.