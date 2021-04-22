Woman convicted in death of 5-year-old grandson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A jury deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before convicting a West Virginia woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old grandson. The Exponent Telegram reported that 49-year-old Michelle Lynn Boggs of Lost Creek wept at the verdict finding her guilty of knowingly allowing death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse. She is the second person convicted in the 2020 death of Keaton Michael Elliott Boggs. Her son-in-law, Peter James Wodzinski Jr., was convicted last month and her daughter, Chastity Wodzinski, is awaiting trial. The boy died after suffering head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region.