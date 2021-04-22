WVU extends Neal Brown through 2026 season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia University has added two more years onto head football coach Neal Brown's contract, Director of Athletics and Associate VP Shane Lyons announced on Thursday.

Brown's extended deal will now run through the 2026 season.

"Coach Brown and I are committed to the future success of our football program," Lyons said in a statement. "I am pleased with the upward trajectory of the program and its culture. Our student-athletes have excelled on the field and in the classroom, and the overall leadership of Mountaineer football is strong."

The new six-year contract will now pay Brown $23.85 million, or an average of $3.975 million per year.

"I want to thank President Gee, Shane and Keli Zinn for their unwavering support of our football program," Brown said in a release. I also want to thank our players, coaches and staff for their commitment and dedication to West Virginia University. As we enter year three, I look forward to getting our fans back in the stadium and building on the momentum we have going in our program."

Brown compiled a 10-11 record in his first two seasons with the Mountianeers, as well as an AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Army in December.