$750K federal loan aimed for West Virginia small businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A $750,000 federal loan to a lender in Elkins, West Virginia will fund loans for small businesses in three north central counties. The state’s U.S. senators announced Thursday that businesses in the counties of Barbour, Randolph and Tucker will be eligible. The U.S. Department of Agriculture made the loan to Woodlands Community Lenders as part of its rural development investment program. Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin praised it as they hoped for economic growth.