Asia stocks mixed after Wall St falls on Biden tax report

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street declined following a news report that President Joe Biden plans to raise taxes on wealthy investors. Tokyo fell while Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. futures were higher. On Thursday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.9% after Bloomberg News cited unidentified sources saying Biden’s plan would raises taxes on people who earn more than $1 million in capital gains. Investors are also focused on company earnings reports, the state of the virus outbreak, the pace of vaccinations and the prospects for economic recovery.