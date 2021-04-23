Astronauts arrive at pad for SpaceX flight on used rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts have arrived at their Florida launch pad for an early morning SpaceX flight. The two Americans, one French and one Japanese astronaut climbed into Teslas for the ride to their rocket, all courtesy of Elon Musk’s companies. SpaceX is aiming for a split-second liftoff at 5:49 a.m., an hour before sunrise. Good weather is forecast. This will be SpaceX’s third bon voyage in under a year for a NASA crew. For the first time, SpaceX is using a recycled Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule for a crew launch. The capsule soared on SpaceX’s first astronaut launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center last May.