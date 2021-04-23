Austria sets out plan to reopen many sectors in mid-May

BERLIN (AP) — Austria plans to reopen restaurants, bars, hotels, cultural and sports facilities on May 19 after several months of restrictions and closures. Announcing the plan for a wide-ranging relaxation of coronavirus curbs on Friday, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that people wanting to use the facilities that are reopening will have to be tested or vaccinated, or to have recovered from a COVID-19 infection. He said that some other restrictions will remain in place: a maximum 10 people per table will be allowed outside restaurants and four adults per table inside. And there will be limits on how many people can use gyms, for example.