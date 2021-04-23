Baltics expel Russian diplomats in solidarity with Prague

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The three Baltic countries have ordered the expulsion of four Russian diplomats in solidarity with the Czech Republic where scores of diplomats have been expelled over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive explosion in 2014. Lithuania’s foreign minister said Friday that two embassy staff “had carried out activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.” The Estonian Foreign Ministry said its single expulsion also related to the 2014 blast while Latvia said it “will not tolerate subversive activities on its soil or that of its partners and allies.”