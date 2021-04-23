Bluefield fends off Wyoming East on the road for section title

NEW RICHMOND, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beavers slowed the pace of the Warriors to grind out a 45-43 victory in the Class AA Region 3 Section 1 championship.

Bluefield's defense held the home team to just four points in the first quarter and just 14 total in the first half, as the Beavers nursed a five-point advantage at the break.

The Warriors had it to within two a few times in the second half, but never closer.

Jaeon Flak scored a game-high 16 points on the night.

After the game, Bluefield head coach Buster Large had nothing but love for his team.

"What we've been through this year -- the frustration -- I'm so proud of these kids and the City of Bluefield hanging in there behind us," he said. "We've been through so much trying to keep these kids healthy. I'm just tickled to death for Bluefield High School and the City of Bluefield. We get to go back to the Brushfork Armory and have another chance to get back to Charleston, which would be ten years in a row."

The Beavers will host Liberty-Raleigh on Thursday in a Class AA Region 3 Co-final, while Wyoming East will travel to Chapmanville.

The Tigers defeated the Raiders in the Class AA Region 3 Section 2 championship, 53-42.