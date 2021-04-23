Brown wins second-straight title, Indy’s Perdue claims victory at 106 in Class A-AA state wrestling tournament

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - High school wrestling wrapped up in the Mountain State on Thursday night with the Class A-AA championships in Huntington.

For the second time in as many seasons, Greenbrier West's Noah Brown brought home a state title. After competing last season in the 220 lb weight class, the senior dominated as a heavyweight in 2021.

Brown trailed Clay County's Colton Casto early in the championship match, but claimed a 6-4 victory with a takedown in the third period.

It was clear that even before the clock ticked all the way down, Brown was overcome elation about his victory.

"It was just crazy," he said of that moment. "I knew I won it -- it was a crazy feeling, man. I just don't know how to explain it. I'm humbled to be a two-timer and join a group of Greenbrier West greats up on the wall."

Brown becomes just the fourth grappler at Greenbrier West to win multiple state championships.

Brown becomes the 4th two-time state champion at Greenbrier West joining Malik Boatwright, Marquis Frazier, and Dustin Yoakum. He is the 16th individual champion in Cavalier wrestling history. #wvmat — Greenbrier West Cavaliers (@GwhsCavaliers) April 23, 2021

Greenbrier West head coach, Jeremy Tincher, also earned the NFHS Wrestling Coach of the Year Award.

For powerhouse Independence, a trio of wrestlers earned their way into the championship round: Dillon Perdue (106), John Sanders (113) and Bryce Perdue (126).

Sanders fell to Point Pleasant's Parker Henderson by pin, earning a runner-up finish. The elder Perdue, Bryce, also finished runner-up to Point Pleasant's Isaac Short, losing by an 11-4 decision.

But, freshman Dillon Perdue claimed his first state championship at 106 over Elkins' Gavin Boland by major decision (10-1).

Dillon was fueled by just missing out on a middle school championship last season and said his brother, Bryce, helped instill in him a winning attitude.

"You just gotta have heart -- a lot of heart," Dillon said. "I get a lot of it from my brother. My brother broke both of his legs and he ended up getting second. But, not many kids could do what he did -- came back and I really respect him for that."

The Patriots finished fourth in the team competition with a total of 98.0 points. The area's next-highest team finish was Greenbrier West in 15th with 41.5 points.

A handful of other area grapplers also earned podium finishes on Thursday:

Joshua Goode - Shady Spring (3rd/120)

Colton Caron - Independence (5th/145)

Sam Adams - Independence (3rd/170)

Dalton Hanshaw - Nicholas Co. (6th/170)

Connor Jones - Nicholas Co. (3rd/182)

Jeff Bowles - Liberty (R) (3rd/220)

A full team leaderboard and final brackets can be found here.