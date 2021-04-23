California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045. Newsom made the announcement Friday. A ban on fracking failed to pass the state Legislature last week. Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health. California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking. Newsom said Friday he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.