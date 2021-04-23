PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- A special day of remembrance for lost youth in Mercer County.

The annual Children's Memorial Flag Day was held at the Mercer County courthouse.

This event honored children who have passed from violent, preventable causes each year.

Speeches made by child protection agencies and figureheads, a remembrance walk around the courthouse, and blue pinwheels symbolizing hope celebrating those passed, were all key components in honoring those taken by child abuse.

Those heading the event, like executive director of Child Law Services, says staying vigilant can save a life.

"Child abuse is something that is so horrific, we tend to gloss over it or think that it happens somewhere else, or to people that we don't know," said Wallace. "But actually, if you look at the statistics and the number of them, its happening in all of our back yards. So we have a day like today, where we take a moment to remember that and think about that. "

The keynote address was given by family court judge Mary Ellen Griffith.

Recognition was also given to local child protection agencies celebrating special anniversaries: Children's Home Society's 125th anniversary, Child Law Services, Inc. 20th anniversary, Child Protect of Mercer County's 20th anniversary.