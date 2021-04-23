Democrats won’t put up $1M to pause Arizona election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge’s order halting an audit of 2020 election results from the state’s largest county won’t be enforced because he required the state Democratic Party to put up a $1 million bond. But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury on Friday ordered that the Republican-led state Senate and its private auditors must follow ballot secrecy. The audit includes a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots. The Senate hired a cyber security firm run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud. A lawyer for the Democrats say the bond was too risky.