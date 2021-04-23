DOJ weighs in on suit filed by trans woman in Georgia prison

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says prison officials must keep transgender people reasonably safe from substantial risk of harm and provide them with adequate medical care. The statement came in a filing in a lawsuit by a transgender woman against Georgia prison officials. Ashley Diamond sued, saying prison officials failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults in the men’s prison and failed to provide her adequate medical treatment for her gender dysphoria. Filing a brief in Diamond’s case Thursday, the Justice Department said it’s not taking a position on the facts of the case but noted the U.S. Constitution “requires prison officials to conduct individualized assessments that lead to reasonably safe conditions of confinement and adequate medical care for all prisoners.”