Epic Games CEO saves old growth forests in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The founder of Epic Games is donating a large stretch of North Carolina’s Appalachian highlands to be preserved as a haven for wildlife. The Asheville-based nonprofit Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy says it will prevent development on the 7,500 acres in the Roan Highlands being donated by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that the land transfer to the nonprofit group should be complete next year. Sweeney is best known as the overseer of Epic’s Fortnite and Rocket League video game franchises. But he’s also a conservation philanthropist. These mountaintop parcels in the Roan Highlands are valued at tens of millions.