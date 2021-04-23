France donates COVID vaccines to Africa through UN program

GENEVA (AP) — France on Friday became the first high-income country to donate COVID-19 vaccines to a developing country through the U.N.’s vaccine rollout program for low-and middle-income countries, shipping more than 100,000 doses to Mauritania. Leaders of the COVAX program hailed the French donation, which was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, and called on other rich nations to follow suit at a time of intense competition for short supplies of vaccines — as coronavirus infection counts are on the rise.