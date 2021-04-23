Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Raleigh County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s are

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,

northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,

southeast, southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&