Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Raleigh County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid 20s are
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&