Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…2 AM to 9 AM EDT Today.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
