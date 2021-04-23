Skip to Content

Freeze Warning until FRI 9:00 AM EDT

Last updated today at 3:33 am
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Tazewell County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,
northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…2 AM to 9 AM EDT Today.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

