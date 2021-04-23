Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:40 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AAAA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 29

Region 2=

Section 1=

Martinsburg 64, Hedgesville 47

Section 2=

Jefferson 67, Musselman 53

Region 3=

Section 1=

George Washington 64, South Charleston 61

Region 4=

Section 1=

Huntington 59, Cabell Midland 54

Section 2=

Hurricane 62, St. Albans 59

AAA=

Region 1=

Section 2=

Trinity 57, Berkeley Springs 53

Region 2=

Section 1=

Fairmont Senior 60, Grafton 50

Region 3=

Section 2=

Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53

Region 4=

Section 1=

Nitro 37, Winfield 32

Section 2=

Logan 46, Lincoln County 44

AA=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Ritchie County 39, St. Marys 37

Section 2=

Williamstown 76, Wirt County 34

Region 2=

Section 1=

Moorefield 58, Frankfort 44

Section 2=

Clay County 52, Braxton County 41

Region 3=

Section 1=

Bluefield 45, Wyoming East 43

Section 2=

Chapmanville 53, Liberty Raleigh 42

Region 4=

Section 1=

Poca 82, Buffalo 39

Section 2=

Charleston Catholic 91, Roane County 28

A=

Region 1=

Section 1=

Cameron 56, Madonna 55, OT

Section 2=

Clay-Battelle 41, Tyler Consolidated 38

Region 2=

Section 2=

Pendleton County 46, Tygarts Valley 32

Region 4=

Section 2=

Wahama 75, Gilmer County 68

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

