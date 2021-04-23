Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AAAA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 29
Region 2=
Section 1=
Martinsburg 64, Hedgesville 47
Section 2=
Jefferson 67, Musselman 53
Region 3=
Section 1=
George Washington 64, South Charleston 61
Region 4=
Section 1=
Huntington 59, Cabell Midland 54
Section 2=
Hurricane 62, St. Albans 59
AAA=
Region 1=
Section 2=
Trinity 57, Berkeley Springs 53
Region 2=
Section 1=
Fairmont Senior 60, Grafton 50
Region 3=
Section 2=
Herbert Hoover 71, Nicholas County 53
Region 4=
Section 1=
Nitro 37, Winfield 32
Section 2=
Logan 46, Lincoln County 44
AA=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Ritchie County 39, St. Marys 37
Section 2=
Williamstown 76, Wirt County 34
Region 2=
Section 1=
Moorefield 58, Frankfort 44
Section 2=
Clay County 52, Braxton County 41
Region 3=
Section 1=
Bluefield 45, Wyoming East 43
Section 2=
Chapmanville 53, Liberty Raleigh 42
Region 4=
Section 1=
Poca 82, Buffalo 39
Section 2=
Charleston Catholic 91, Roane County 28
A=
Region 1=
Section 1=
Cameron 56, Madonna 55, OT
Section 2=
Clay-Battelle 41, Tyler Consolidated 38
Region 2=
Section 2=
Pendleton County 46, Tygarts Valley 32
Region 4=
Section 2=
Wahama 75, Gilmer County 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/