Greek police set up checkpoints, turn back Easter travelers

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have set up checkpoints along highways leading out of Athens to enforce a travel ban tightened for Orthodox Easter on May 2. Easter holidays are often celebrated with relatives outside Athens and other cities, but the government said COVID-19 infection levels remain too high to allow free travel. Churches were closed for Easter last year but will be allowed to remain open for this year’s services, with seating restrictions and mandatory use of test kits for priests and church staff. Police said Friday they would carry out daily, round-the-clock checks on prospective travelers.